Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Acquired by Ascent Group LLC

Ascent Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 37.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares during the quarter. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ADP. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 145.4% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 20,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,552,000 after buying an additional 11,854 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,772,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 7.1% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 19,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,916,000 after purchasing an additional 2,486 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.84% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $260.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.05 billion, a PE ratio of 37.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $222.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $218.33. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $192.26 and a 12 month high of $260.65.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 66.25% and a net margin of 17.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 59.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Cowen boosted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $203.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Automatic Data Processing to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $235.07.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 10,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,537,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,258,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 10,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,537,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,258,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Augusto J. Blanchard sold 567 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.64, for a total transaction of $119,432.88. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,692.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Automatic Data Processing

(Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Featured Articles

