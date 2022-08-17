Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) Stock Rating Lowered by TD Securities

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at TD Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$14.50 target price on the stock. TD Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.62% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$12.50 to C$12.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$15.75 to C$15.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$15.00 to C$14.25 in a research note on Monday, June 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$14.85 to C$13.50 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$15.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$14.00.

Get Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR alerts:

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR Stock Down 1.6 %

TSE:APR.UN traded down C$0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$12.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,848. The stock has a market capitalization of C$515.75 million and a P/E ratio of 5.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$13.07 and a 200-day moving average of C$13.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.57. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR has a 52-week low of C$12.19 and a 52-week high of C$15.09.

About Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR

Automotive Properties REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 54 income-producing commercial properties and one development property, representing approximately two million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across Ontario, Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia and Québec.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.