Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,700,000 shares, a decrease of 12.1% from the July 15th total of 5,350,000 shares. Currently, 8.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,890,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Eric J. Ende purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.16 per share, for a total transaction of $32,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 114,900 shares in the company, valued at $248,184. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Eric J. Ende purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.16 per share, with a total value of $32,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 114,900 shares in the company, valued at $248,184. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas S. Mchugh bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.14 per share, with a total value of $107,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $153,010. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $155,400. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Avadel Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avadel Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Planning grew its position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 15.2% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 2,083 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 44,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 3,472 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 6,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV lifted its stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 93,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. 59.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.6 %

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $2.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.29.

Shares of AVDL stock opened at $6.69 on Wednesday. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.05 and a 1 year high of $11.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.60). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.33) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Avadel Pharmaceuticals will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Avadel Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. Its lead product candidate is FT218, a formulation of sodium oxybate, which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy. The company was formerly known as Flamel Technologies SA and changed its name to Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc in January 2017.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Avadel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avadel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.