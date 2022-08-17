Avinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGR) Short Interest Update

Avinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 82,100 shares, an increase of 5.9% from the July 15th total of 77,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on AVGR. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Avinger in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. B. Riley dropped their price target on Avinger from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Get Avinger alerts:

Avinger Stock Down 3.8 %

Avinger stock opened at $1.77 on Wednesday. Avinger has a 12-month low of $1.40 and a 12-month high of $19.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.29.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avinger

Avinger ( NASDAQ:AVGR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The medical device company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.15. Avinger had a negative net margin of 219.16% and a negative return on equity of 209.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.80) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Avinger will post -4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Perkins Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Avinger by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,554,750 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after buying an additional 195,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Avinger in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Avinger in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

About Avinger

(Get Rating)

Avinger, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells a suite of image-guided and catheter-based systems used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral arterial disease (PAD) in the United States and internationally. It develops lumivascular platform that integrates optical coherence tomography visualization with interventional catheters to provide real-time intravascular imaging during the treatment portion of PAD procedures.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Avinger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avinger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.