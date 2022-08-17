Aviva plc (AVVIY) to Issue Dividend of $0.23 on October 4th

Aviva plc (OTCMKTS:AVVIY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, August 17th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.2319 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a yield of 34.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 19th.

Aviva Price Performance

AVVIY opened at $11.12 on Wednesday. Aviva has a twelve month low of $9.00 and a twelve month high of $15.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.68.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AVVIY has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Aviva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 15th. Investec raised Aviva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Aviva from GBX 530 ($6.40) to GBX 520 ($6.28) in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Aviva from GBX 2,700 ($32.62) to GBX 2,675 ($32.32) in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Aviva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aviva currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $796.43.

Aviva Company Profile

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, investment, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

