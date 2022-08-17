Aviva plc to Issue Dividend of GBX 10.30 (LON:AV)

Aviva plc (LON:AV – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 10.30 ($0.12) per share on Wednesday, September 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Aviva Price Performance

LON AV opened at GBX 460.10 ($5.56) on Wednesday. Aviva has a fifty-two week low of GBX 341.92 ($4.13) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 606.58 ($7.33). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 407.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 420.40. The firm has a market cap of £12.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 4,601.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.99, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AV. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 540 ($6.52) price objective on shares of Aviva in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 450 ($5.44) target price on shares of Aviva in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Aviva from GBX 455 ($5.50) to GBX 480 ($5.80) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 490 ($5.92) price objective on shares of Aviva in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 553 ($6.68) price objective on shares of Aviva in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Aviva has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 509.13 ($6.15).

Insider Buying and Selling

About Aviva

In related news, insider Shonaid Jemmett- Page acquired 4,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 436 ($5.27) per share, with a total value of £19,903.40 ($24,049.54). In other Aviva news, insider Pippa Lambert bought 1,278 shares of Aviva stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 421 ($5.09) per share, with a total value of £5,380.38 ($6,501.18). Also, insider Shonaid Jemmett- Page purchased 4,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 436 ($5.27) per share, with a total value of £19,903.40 ($24,049.54).

(Get Rating)

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, investment, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

Featured Stories

