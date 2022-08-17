Axe (AXE) Price Hits $0.0119

Axe (AXE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. One Axe coin can now be bought for about $0.0119 or 0.00000051 BTC on exchanges. Axe has a market cap of $62,849.79 and approximately $27.00 worth of Axe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Axe has traded down 0.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Axe alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.31 or 0.00253198 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded down 28% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 22.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000498 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000079 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000009 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 29.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Axe Profile

Axe (AXE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Axe’s total supply is 5,260,968 coins. Axe’s official Twitter account is @axerunners and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Axe is axerunners.com. The Reddit community for Axe is /r/AXErunners and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Axe is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the x11 algorithm. Axe features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Buying and Selling Axe

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Axe using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Axe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Axe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.