Axis DeFi (AXIS) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $22,480.00

Axis DeFi (AXIS) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 16th. Axis DeFi has a total market capitalization of $123,480.21 and approximately $22,480.00 worth of Axis DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Axis DeFi has traded up 11.7% against the US dollar. One Axis DeFi coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0592 or 0.00000247 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24,031.29 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004163 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003951 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004161 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004182 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002128 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.95 or 0.00128804 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.63 or 0.00035898 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.31 or 0.00067858 BTC.

Axis DeFi Profile

AXIS is a coin. It was first traded on August 2nd, 2018. Axis DeFi’s total supply is 24,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,084,401 coins. Axis DeFi’s official website is axisdefi.com. Axis DeFi’s official Twitter account is @LaneAxisVFM and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Axis DeFi

According to CryptoCompare, “The mission of AXIS is to bring the rest of the cryptocurrency world to DeFi by building the first interoperable superchain with native, marginenabled, customizable synthetic DeFi assets with built-in risk mitigation. Simply put, a dedicated DeFi protocol with complete Wall Street functionality. With a two-level staking schema to provide flexibility for various risk preferences, up to 16x for highest trade profit level and a customizable risk profile, AXIS is the future of open finance. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axis DeFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axis DeFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Axis DeFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

