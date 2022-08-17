AXPR (AXPR) Price Hits $0.0050 on Major Exchanges

AXPR (AXPR) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. AXPR has a total market capitalization of $1.40 million and $113,107.00 worth of AXPR was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, AXPR has traded 22.4% lower against the dollar. One AXPR coin can now be purchased for $0.0050 or 0.00000021 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23,340.42 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004285 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003837 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004281 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004325 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002191 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.20 or 0.00129369 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.14 or 0.00034868 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.58 or 0.00066764 BTC.

About AXPR

AXPR is a coin. Its genesis date was January 29th, 2018. AXPR’s total supply is 344,674,001 coins and its circulating supply is 279,674,001 coins. AXPR’s official website is www.axpire.io. The official message board for AXPR is medium.com/@aXpire. AXPR’s official Twitter account is @aXpire_official.

Buying and Selling AXPR

According to CryptoCompare, “aXpire is a blockchain-based spend management system. It will initially serve to help asset and fund administrators and managers at banks, hedge funds, private equity firms and others to deal with the resource and time-costly process of allocating and apportioning outside vendor costs to each fund, or split of funds as is appropriate, based on the deal, later expanding to create digital connections across all key functional departments and stakeholders. The AXPR token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network and it is required for “e-procurement” and/or “e-bidding” for expense contracts. Clients will be able to submit jobs to the aXpire platform, with invoices payable in AXPR. “

