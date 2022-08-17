Azarga Metals (CVE:AZR) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.01

Shares of Azarga Metals Corp. (CVE:AZR – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 5501 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Azarga Metals Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.66 million and a PE ratio of -0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 208.67, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.03.

Azarga Metals Company Profile

Azarga Metals Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Russia. It owns a 100% interest in the Unkur copper-silver project located in the Zabaikalsky administrative region in eastern Russia. The company was formerly known as European Uranium Resources Ltd. and changed its name to Azarga Metals Corp.

