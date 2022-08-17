AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) Coverage Initiated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on AZEK. Barclays cut their target price on AZEK from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on AZEK from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on AZEK from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. B. Riley cut their target price on AZEK from $35.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Bank of America raised AZEK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AZEK currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.07.

AZEK stock traded down $1.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.34. 2,701,628 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,121,076. AZEK has a 52-week low of $15.52 and a 52-week high of $46.56. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.71, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.75.

AZEK ( NYSE:AZEK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.06. AZEK had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 8.49%. The firm had revenue of $395.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that AZEK will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AZEK. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in AZEK in the first quarter valued at $25,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in AZEK during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in AZEK by 717.9% during the 1st quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 1,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in AZEK during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in AZEK during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. 96.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, which includes decking, railing, trim and moulding, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, and ULTRALOX brand name.

