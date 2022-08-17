Azuki 24-Hour Volume Reaches $10.00 (AZUKI)

Azuki (AZUKI) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 17th. Azuki has a market capitalization of $148,064.31 and $10.00 worth of Azuki was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Azuki has traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Azuki coin can currently be bought for $0.0131 or 0.00000055 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004217 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001581 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002303 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00013450 BTC.

About Azuki

Azuki’s total supply is 11,310,690 coins and its circulating supply is 11,284,984 coins. Azuki’s official Twitter account is @dokidokifinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Azuki’s official website is dokidoki.finance.

Azuki Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Doki Doki Finance is a DeFi ecosystem project with original code and visuals inspired by Retro Japanese aesthetics. AZUKI is a secondary token created for the up-coming Doki Doki NFT DaPP and full-service NFT platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Azuki directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Azuki should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Azuki using one of the exchanges listed above.

