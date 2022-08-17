B. Riley Financial Inc. Acquires 59,658 Shares of LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMD)

B. Riley Financial Inc. grew its holdings in LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMD – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,200,759 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,658 shares during the period. LifeMD comprises about 0.7% of B. Riley Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. B. Riley Financial Inc. owned 3.89% of LifeMD worth $4,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of LifeMD during the 4th quarter valued at about $149,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in LifeMD during the 1st quarter valued at $221,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of LifeMD during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of LifeMD in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.36% of the company’s stock.

LFMD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research lowered their target price on LifeMD to $8.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of LifeMD from $16.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th.

LifeMD stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.65. The company had a trading volume of 177 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,693. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.81. LifeMD, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.80 and a 52 week high of $8.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 1.07.

LifeMD, Inc operates as a direct-to-patient telehealth company that connects consumers to healthcare professionals for care across various indications, including concierge care, men's sexual health, dermatology, and others in the United States. The company provides ShapiroMD, a telehealth platform brand that offers access to virtual medical treatment, prescription medications, patented-doctor formulated OTC products, and an FDA approved medical device for male and female hair loss, and female specific topical compounded medications for hair loss; RexMD, a men's telehealth brand that offers virtual medical treatment from licensed providers for a variety of men's health needs; LifeMD Primary Care, a personalized subscription-based virtual primary care platform that provides patients with primary care, urgent care, and chronic care needs, as well as .offers a mobile first platform that incorporates virtual consultations and treatment, prescription medications, diagnostics, and imaging; Cleared, a telehealth brand that provides personalized treatments for allergy, asthma, and immunology; and Nava MD, a female-oriented tele-dermatology and skincare brand that offers virtual medical treatment from dermatologists and other providers.

