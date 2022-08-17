B. Riley Financial Inc. Buys 375,485 Shares of Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY)

B. Riley Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY – Get Rating) by 53.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,074,276 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 375,485 shares during the period. Lazydays accounts for 3.7% of B. Riley Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. B. Riley Financial Inc. owned 0.08% of Lazydays worth $21,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coliseum Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lazydays by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 1,171,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,240,000 after acquiring an additional 366,172 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in Lazydays by 97.3% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 601,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,949,000 after purchasing an additional 296,485 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Lazydays by 168.3% in the fourth quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC now owns 213,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,601,000 after buying an additional 134,000 shares during the period. Kanen Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lazydays by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Kanen Wealth Management LLC now owns 789,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,000,000 after buying an additional 101,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lazydays by 479.2% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 96,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,069,000 after buying an additional 79,465 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

In other Lazydays news, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.66 per share, for a total transaction of $253,200.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 132,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,682,450.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders acquired 102,327 shares of company stock worth $1,247,085 over the last three months. 24.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LAZY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Lazydays to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of Lazydays from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th.

LAZY stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.46. 253 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100,663. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.65. Lazydays Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.25 and a 52 week high of $25.70. The company has a market cap of $191.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.86.

Lazydays Holdings, Inc operates recreation vehicle (RV) dealerships under the Lazydays name in the United States. It provides RV sales, RV-repair and services, financing and insurance products, third-party protection plans, after-market parts and accessories, and RV camping facilities. The company also operates the Lazydays RV resort at Tampa, Florida.

