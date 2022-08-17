B. Riley Financial Inc. Sells 203,711 Shares of Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO)

B. Riley Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,716,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 203,711 shares during the period. Quantum makes up 1.8% of B. Riley Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. B. Riley Financial Inc. owned approximately 7.85% of Quantum worth $10,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Senvest Management LLC boosted its position in Quantum by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 3,124,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,245,000 after purchasing an additional 349,183 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quantum in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,408,000. Deep Field Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Quantum by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Deep Field Asset Management LLC now owns 1,230,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,790,000 after purchasing an additional 64,586 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Quantum by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 850,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,692,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in Quantum by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 464,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,562,000 after purchasing an additional 28,080 shares during the period. 80.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Quantum alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO James J. Lerner sold 62,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.41, for a total value of $87,634.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,962,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,767,820.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO James J. Lerner sold 62,152 shares of Quantum stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.41, for a total value of $87,634.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,962,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,767,820.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO J Michael Dodson sold 32,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.46, for a total value of $47,912.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 916,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,338,146.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 100,880 shares of company stock worth $146,601. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Quantum Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of QMCO traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.76. 4,149 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 413,681. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.19. The company has a market cap of $180.70 million, a P/E ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 2.35. Quantum Co. has a twelve month low of $1.34 and a twelve month high of $7.45.

Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $97.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.16 million. As a group, analysts predict that Quantum Co. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on QMCO shares. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on Quantum from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Quantum from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Quantum from $4.00 to $2.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th.

Quantum Profile

(Get Rating)

Quantum Corporation provides products for storing and managing digital video and unstructured data in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers CatDV, an asset management and workflow orchestration platform that provides asset management, automation, and collaboration tools for organization that manages large volumes of digital media; StorNext software systems that enable high-speed ingest, editing, processing, and management of digital video and image datasets; and Scalar tape systems that provide long-term data storage facility to archive and preserve digital content for decades.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QMCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Quantum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quantum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.