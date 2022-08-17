Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE) Major Shareholder Charles J. Jones Sells 2,000 Shares

Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE – Get Rating) major shareholder Charles J. Jones sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of 7.68, for a total transaction of 15,360.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 432,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 3,317,760. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Backblaze Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of BLZE stock opened at 7.74 on Wednesday. Backblaze, Inc. has a 12-month low of 4.81 and a 12-month high of 36.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of 5.62 and a 200-day moving average of 8.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

Backblaze (NASDAQ:BLZE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported -0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.30 by -0.07. Backblaze had a negative return on equity of 70.20% and a negative net margin of 52.11%. On average, analysts predict that Backblaze, Inc. will post -1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Backblaze

Several research firms have recently commented on BLZE. Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on shares of Backblaze from $21.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Backblaze from $23.00 to $16.50 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of 20.38.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AWM Investment Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Backblaze by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 556,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,912,000 after acquiring an additional 164,783 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Backblaze during the second quarter valued at about $65,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Backblaze by 275.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Backblaze in the first quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Backblaze in the first quarter valued at approximately $261,000. 12.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Backblaze Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Backblaze, Inc, a storage cloud platform, provides businesses and consumers cloud services to store, use, and protect data in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud services through a web-scale software infrastructure built on commodity hardware. It also provides Backblaze B2 Cloud Storage, which enables customers to store data, developers to build applications, and partners to expand their use cases.

Featured Stories

