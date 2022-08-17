Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF) Short Interest Update

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 428,300 shares, an increase of 8.1% from the July 15th total of 396,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 188,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company cut Bain Capital Specialty Finance from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th.

Insider Transactions at Bain Capital Specialty Finance

In other news, Director Clare Stack Richer bought 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.59 per share, for a total transaction of $49,606.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 16,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,878.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bain Capital Specialty Finance

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Stock Up 0.5 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 31.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,257,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,784,000 after acquiring an additional 786,685 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,831,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 54.6% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,216,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,965,000 after buying an additional 429,639 shares during the last quarter. Ares Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 214.5% in the 4th quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 387,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,894,000 after purchasing an additional 264,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the 2nd quarter worth $2,590,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.33% of the company’s stock.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.01. The stock had a trading volume of 194,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,729. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.07. Bain Capital Specialty Finance has a 1-year low of $13.38 and a 1-year high of $16.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $969.05 million, a P/E ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 48.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Bain Capital Specialty Finance will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.06%. Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.67%.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Company Profile

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc is business development company specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt.

