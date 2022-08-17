Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Shares Sold by RPG Investment Advisory LLC

RPG Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its stake in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 340,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,186 shares during the quarter. Baker Hughes makes up 2.0% of RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $12,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 106,470,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,561,675,000 after acquiring an additional 5,271,646 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 48.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 86,254,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,075,278,000 after acquiring an additional 28,319,193 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,484,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,479,311,000 after acquiring an additional 3,157,362 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the 4th quarter worth $501,229,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,434,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886,918 shares during the last quarter. 92.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HSBC upgraded Baker Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.30 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Baker Hughes from $43.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Baker Hughes from $41.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays lowered their price target on Baker Hughes from $46.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Stephens lowered their price target on Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.86.

Baker Hughes Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of Baker Hughes stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.65. 246,395 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,415,253. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.28 and a beta of 1.42. Baker Hughes has a 1-year low of $19.84 and a 1-year high of $39.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.11). Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 2.27%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. Baker Hughes’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Baker Hughes Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 8th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is presently -167.44%.

Insider Activity at Baker Hughes

In related news, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli sold 103,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total value of $3,851,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 472,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,676,459.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Michael R. Dumais bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.39 per share, for a total transaction of $243,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 24,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,189.03. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli sold 103,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total value of $3,851,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 472,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,676,459.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Baker Hughes

(Get Rating)

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, wireline services, downhole completion tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, pressure pumping systems, oilfield and industrial chemicals, and artificial lift technologies for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

Featured Articles

