Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 5,011 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the previous session’s volume of 17,506 shares.The stock last traded at $3.15 and had previously closed at $3.12.
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 1.14.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be issued a $0.0032 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 2nd. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.25%.
Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; auto, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; real estate and vehicle auctions; cash management, and foreign trade and exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.
