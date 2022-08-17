Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 5,011 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the previous session’s volume of 17,506 shares.The stock last traded at $3.15 and had previously closed at $3.12.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 1.14.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be issued a $0.0032 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 2nd. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.25%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Banco Bradesco by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 138,498 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 14,610 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Cable Hill Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 47.5% during the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 19,295 shares of the bank’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 6,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco during the 1st quarter worth about $1,708,000.

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; auto, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; real estate and vehicle auctions; cash management, and foreign trade and exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

