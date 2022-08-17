Band Protocol (BAND) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $14.92 Million

Band Protocol (BAND) traded down 6.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 17th. In the last week, Band Protocol has traded 14.1% lower against the US dollar. Band Protocol has a market capitalization of $56.16 million and $14.92 million worth of Band Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Band Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $1.60 or 0.00006812 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23,426.26 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004269 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003828 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004265 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004290 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002183 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.12 or 0.00128562 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.11 or 0.00034634 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.59 or 0.00066551 BTC.

Band Protocol Coin Profile

Band Protocol (BAND) is a coin. Its launch date was September 9th, 2019. Band Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,191,821 coins. Band Protocol’s official Twitter account is @bandprotocol. The official website for Band Protocol is bandprotocol.com. The Reddit community for Band Protocol is /r/bandprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Band Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/bandprotocol.

Band Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Band Protocol connects smart contracts with trusted off-chain information, provided through community-curated data providers. Band Protocol provides community-curated on-chain data feeds, backed by strong economic incentives which ensure the data stays accurate. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Band Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Band Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Band Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

