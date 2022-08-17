Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Bought by Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI

Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI raised its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,825 shares during the quarter. Bank of America comprises 0.5% of Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $4,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC increased its holdings in Bank of America by 201.9% in the 1st quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BAC. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Bank of America from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.50 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.66.

NYSE:BAC traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $36.26. 606,290 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,362,636. The company has a market cap of $291.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.94. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $29.67 and a 52-week high of $50.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.02). Bank of America had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The firm had revenue of $22.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.25%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

