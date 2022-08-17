Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ) Short Interest Update

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, an increase of 8.0% from the July 15th total of 2,500 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 6,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Bank of the James Financial Group Stock Down 0.8 %

BOTJ stock opened at $12.60 on Wednesday. Bank of the James Financial Group has a 12 month low of $11.67 and a 12 month high of $16.82. The firm has a market cap of $59.35 million, a P/E ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.95.

Bank of the James Financial Group (NASDAQ:BOTJ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter. Bank of the James Financial Group had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The firm had revenue of $10.16 million for the quarter.

Bank of the James Financial Group Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bank of the James Financial Group

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. Bank of the James Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.28%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. increased its holdings in Bank of the James Financial Group by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 179,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Bank of the James Financial Group by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 125,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 36,564 shares in the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Bank of the James Financial Group by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 30,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Bank of the James Financial Group by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. 28.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bank of the James Financial Group Company Profile

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the James that provides general retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, associations and organizations, and governmental authorities in Virginia, the Unites States. It offers checking, savings, individual retirement, and health care saving accounts, as well as other time deposits, including money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

