Barclays Raises National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) Price Target to $39.00

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Barclays from $28.00 to $39.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 5.09% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of National Vision to $38.00 in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of National Vision from $65.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of National Vision from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.00.

NASDAQ EYE opened at $37.11 on Wednesday. National Vision has a 12 month low of $22.59 and a 12 month high of $65.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 37.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.70.

National Vision ( NASDAQ:EYE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $509.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.67 million. National Vision had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 8.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that National Vision will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in National Vision by 1.4% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 22,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in National Vision by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in National Vision by 7.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in National Vision by 4.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Vision during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000.

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.

