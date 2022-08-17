Barclays Raises World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) Price Target to $69.00

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE – Get Rating) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Barclays from $61.00 to $69.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 5.81% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on WWE. MKM Partners boosted their target price on World Wrestling Entertainment from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Benchmark upped their price objective on World Wrestling Entertainment from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $58.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.60.

Shares of NYSE WWE opened at $73.26 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.71. The company has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 30.65 and a beta of 1.20. World Wrestling Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $46.81 and a fifty-two week high of $75.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.53.

World Wrestling Entertainment ( NYSE:WWE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. World Wrestling Entertainment had a net margin of 17.40% and a return on equity of 53.60%. The business had revenue of $328.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that World Wrestling Entertainment will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Kevin Dunn sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.70, for a total transaction of $1,000,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 271,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,087,105.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 41.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 270.3% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 67.6% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment by 74.8% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in World Wrestling Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form video content across various platforms, including WWE Network, broadcast and pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

