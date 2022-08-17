Barloworld (OTCMKTS:BRRAY) Stock Price Down 5.1%

Barloworld Limited (OTCMKTS:BRRAY – Get Rating) was down 5.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.84 and last traded at $5.84. Approximately 651 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 1,326 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.15.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Citigroup upgraded shares of Barloworld from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th.
Barloworld Price Performance
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.80.
Barloworld Cuts Dividend
About Barloworld
Barloworld Limited operates as an industrial processing, distribution, and services company. The company offers industrial equipment and services comprising business-to-business sales, servicing, rebuilding, and salvaging of earthmoving equipment, industrial services, and power systems that enable various mining, construction, and power solutions.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Barloworld (BRRAY)
- Lowe’s Stands Out Amid Q2 Retail Reports
- Agilent Technologies Proves Its Worth VS Illumina
- Target’s Results Cap Upside Potential For Retail Stocks
- Are These 3 Video Game Stocks Now In Play?
- 2 Long-Term EV Plays Trading Under $20
Receive News & Ratings for Barloworld Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barloworld and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.