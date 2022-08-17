Barloworld (OTCMKTS:BRRAY) Stock Price Down 5.1%

Barloworld Limited (OTCMKTS:BRRAY – Get Rating) was down 5.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.84 and last traded at $5.84. Approximately 651 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 1,326 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.15.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Citigroup upgraded shares of Barloworld from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th.

Get Barloworld alerts:

Barloworld Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.80.

Barloworld Cuts Dividend

About Barloworld

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th were given a $0.0634 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 12.18%.

(Get Rating)

Barloworld Limited operates as an industrial processing, distribution, and services company. The company offers industrial equipment and services comprising business-to-business sales, servicing, rebuilding, and salvaging of earthmoving equipment, industrial services, and power systems that enable various mining, construction, and power solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Barloworld Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barloworld and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.