Bath & Body Works, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NYSE:BBWI)

Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th.

Bath & Body Works Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BBWI opened at $41.02 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.71. The company has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a PE ratio of 8.94, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.82. Bath & Body Works has a 52 week low of $25.75 and a 52 week high of $82.00.

Get Bath & Body Works alerts:

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 69.03% and a net margin of 15.41%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bath & Body Works will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Bath & Body Works

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Bath & Body Works news, insider Thomas E. Mazurek sold 16,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total transaction of $690,280.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $474,256.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the first quarter valued at approximately $84,383,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,830,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,321,000 after buying an additional 726,384 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Bath & Body Works by 95.8% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,112,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,181,000 after buying an additional 544,210 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 26.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,584,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,561,000 after buying an additional 538,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 8.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,364,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,326,000 after acquiring an additional 484,674 shares during the period. 97.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Bath & Body Works from $61.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $82.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Bath & Body Works from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $54.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.10.

About Bath & Body Works

(Get Rating)

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. The company sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through specialty retail stores and websites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bath & Body Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bath & Body Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.