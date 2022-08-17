Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:BMW3) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:BMW3 – Get Rating) shares dropped 0.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as €71.95 ($73.42) and last traded at €72.85 ($74.34). Approximately 63,270 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at €73.10 ($74.59).

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €71.48 and its 200-day moving average price is €71.27.

About Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment is involved in the development, manufacture, assembling, and sale of automobiles, spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands.

