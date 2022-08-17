Beachbody (NYSE:BODY) Shares Gap Up to $1.51

The Beachbody Company, Inc. (NYSE:BODY – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at 1.51, but opened at 1.55. Beachbody shares last traded at 1.62, with a volume of 13,484 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have weighed in on BODY. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Beachbody in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Beachbody to $1.70 in a report on Monday. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Beachbody from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of 3.24.

The stock has a market capitalization of $491.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 2.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is 1.32 and its 200 day moving average price is 1.70.

The Beachbody Company, Inc operates as a health and wellness platform that provides fitness, nutrition, and stress-reducing programs. It operates in two segments, Beachbody and Other. The company operates Beachbody on Demand, a digital subscription platform that provides access to a library of live and on-demand fitness and nutrition content; and Openfit, a digital streaming platform that provides digital fitness and wellness resource.

