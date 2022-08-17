Beachbody (NYSE:BODY) Shares Gap Up to $1.51

The Beachbody Company, Inc. (NYSE:BODYGet Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at 1.51, but opened at 1.55. Beachbody shares last traded at 1.62, with a volume of 13,484 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on BODY. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Beachbody in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Beachbody to $1.70 in a report on Monday. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Beachbody from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of 3.24.

Beachbody Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $491.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 2.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is 1.32 and its 200 day moving average price is 1.70.

Beachbody Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Beachbody Company, Inc operates as a health and wellness platform that provides fitness, nutrition, and stress-reducing programs. It operates in two segments, Beachbody and Other. The company operates Beachbody on Demand, a digital subscription platform that provides access to a library of live and on-demand fitness and nutrition content; and Openfit, a digital streaming platform that provides digital fitness and wellness resource.

Featured Articles

