Beachbody (NYSE:BODY) Trading 1.9% Higher

The Beachbody Company, Inc. (NYSE:BODY – Get Rating) traded up 1.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as 1.61 and last traded at 1.61. 9,203 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,143,351 shares. The stock had previously closed at 1.58.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Beachbody in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Beachbody from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Beachbody to $1.70 in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of 3.24.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is 1.32 and its 200 day moving average price is 1.70. The firm has a market cap of $498.76 million, a P/E ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 2.06.

The Beachbody Company, Inc operates as a health and wellness platform that provides fitness, nutrition, and stress-reducing programs. It operates in two segments, Beachbody and Other. The company operates Beachbody on Demand, a digital subscription platform that provides access to a library of live and on-demand fitness and nutrition content; and Openfit, a digital streaming platform that provides digital fitness and wellness resource.

