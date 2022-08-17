Belite Bio (NASDAQ:BLTE) Trading 2.4% Higher

Belite Bio, Inc (NASDAQ:BLTE – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 2.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $32.10 and last traded at $29.70. 206 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 82,561 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.00.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on Belite Bio in a report on Friday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Belite Bio in a report on Monday, August 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company.
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.15.
Belite Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical drug development company, engages in the research and development of novel therapeutics targeting atrophic age-related macular degeneration and autosomal recessive stargardt diseases. Its lead product candidate is LBS-008, an oral once-a-day treatment that can reduce and maintain the delivery of vitamin A to the eye to reduce the accumulation of toxic vitamin A by-products in ocular tissue that is in phase 3 clinical trial.
