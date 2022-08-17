Bénéteau S.A. (OTCMKTS:BTEAF) Short Interest Update

Bénéteau S.A. (OTCMKTS:BTEAF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a growth of 7.1% from the July 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 15.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Societe Generale upgraded shares of Bénéteau from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th.

Bénéteau Stock Performance

Bénéteau stock opened at $11.00 on Wednesday. Bénéteau has a fifty-two week low of $11.00 and a fifty-two week high of $12.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.90.

About Bénéteau

Bénéteau SA designs, manufactures, and sells boats and leisure homes in France and internationally. It provides boats under the Beneteau, Jeanneau, Lagoon, Prestige, Monte Carlo Yachts, Four Winns, Glastron, Scarab, WellCraft, EXCESS, and Delphia brand names; and leisure homes under the IRM, O'HARA, and Coco Sweet brand names.

Featured Articles

