BEPRO Network Reaches Market Cap of $9.45 Million (BEPRO)

BEPRO Network (BEPRO) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. In the last seven days, BEPRO Network has traded down 7% against the US dollar. One BEPRO Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. BEPRO Network has a market cap of $9.45 million and $256,996.00 worth of BEPRO Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BEPRO Network alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,426.26 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004269 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003828 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004265 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004290 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002183 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.12 or 0.00128562 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.11 or 0.00034634 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.59 or 0.00066551 BTC.

BEPRO Network Profile

BEPRO is a coin. Its genesis date was December 16th, 2019. BEPRO Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,764,991,106 coins. BEPRO Network’s official Twitter account is @bepronet.

Buying and Selling BEPRO Network

According to CryptoCompare, “BetProtocol connects Developers to Decentralized Programmable Blockchain Resources to create a new paradigm of online gaming systems and infrastructure. BetProtocol is a proprietary set of tools that allows developers to program their own gaming applications using our white-label system. It ensures that compliance and safety are handled on the protocol level, freeing developers to focus on the content and form of their gaming apps, and not on the underlying infrastructure. BetProtocol believes this will greatly reduce the barrier of entry for online gaming firms, lead to a proliferation of betting dApps, and unlock a new multi-billion dollar, regulated blockchain-gaming industry. “

