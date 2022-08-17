Berenberg Bank Trims adesso (OTC:ADSGF) Target Price to €205.00

adesso (OTC:ADSGF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank from €233.00 ($237.76) to €205.00 ($209.18) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

adesso Price Performance

Get adesso alerts:

adesso Company Profile

(Get Rating)

adesso SE operates as an IT service provider focusing on consulting and software development in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, and internationally. It operates through two segments, IT Services and IT Solutions. The company offers IT consulting and software development services; and distributes software products and industry-specific or industry-neutral solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for adesso Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for adesso and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.