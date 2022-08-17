Berkshire Grey (NASDAQ:BGRY) Trading Down 8.4%

Berkshire Grey, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGRY – Get Rating) was down 8.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.61 and last traded at $2.63. Approximately 16,088 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 971,976 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.87.

Berkshire Grey Stock Up 10.8 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.89 and its 200 day moving average is $2.50. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Berkshire Grey (NASDAQ:BGRY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. Berkshire Grey had a negative net margin of 181.56% and a negative return on equity of 104.57%. Equities research analysts expect that Berkshire Grey, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Berkshire Grey

About Berkshire Grey

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Berkshire Grey during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Berkshire Grey in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,256,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Berkshire Grey in the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new position in Berkshire Grey in the fourth quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Berkshire Grey in the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.41% of the company’s stock.

Berkshire Grey, Inc, an intelligent enterprise robotics company, provides AI-enabled robotic solutions that automate supply chain operations in the United States and Japan. The company's solutions automate filling ecommerce orders for consumers or businesses, filling orders to resupply retail stores and groceries, and handling packages shipped to fill those orders.

