BeWhere (CVE:BEW) Shares Down 8.2%

Shares of BeWhere Holdings Inc. (CVE:BEW – Get Rating) traded down 8.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.23 and last traded at C$0.23. 59,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 29% from the average session volume of 45,841 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.

BeWhere Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.23 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.43, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a current ratio of 3.83. The company has a market cap of C$18.99 million and a PE ratio of 21.50.

Get BeWhere alerts:

Insider Activity at BeWhere

In other news, Director Edward George Kulperger purchased 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.24 per share, with a total value of C$47,860.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 678,549 shares in the company, valued at C$162,376.78. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 285,000 shares of company stock worth $67,160.

About BeWhere

BeWhere Holdings Inc, an industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) solutions company, designs and sells hardware with sensors and software applications to track real-time information on fixed and movable assets. It develops mobile applications, middle-ware, and cloud-based solutions that stand-alone or that can be integrated with existing software.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BeWhere Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BeWhere and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.