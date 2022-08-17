Bezant Market Cap Hits $147,907.66 (BZNT)

Bezant (BZNT) traded down 42.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. Over the last week, Bezant has traded 34.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bezant coin can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Bezant has a total market capitalization of $147,907.66 and approximately $88.00 worth of Bezant was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23,320.01 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004289 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004285 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003777 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004308 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002193 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.05 or 0.00128855 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.05 or 0.00034515 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.12 or 0.00069136 BTC.

About Bezant

BZNT is a coin. It was first traded on May 1st, 2018. Bezant’s total supply is 999,999,820 coins and its circulating supply is 878,398,685 coins. Bezant’s official Twitter account is @bezant_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bezant is /r/Bezant. The official message board for Bezant is medium.com/bezant. Bezant’s official website is bezant.io.

Buying and Selling Bezant

According to CryptoCompare, “The Bezant Foundation, established in Singapore, is supported by international veterans from diverse industries that offer a wealth of knowledge, for example, payments, physical & digital asset distribution, platform development, and crypto exchange management. We are targeting strategic regions around the world beginning with S.E.A(South East Asia). Our team offers local experience from different regions and provide not only on-ground knowledge but also different perspectives in helping enterprises to adopt blockchain. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bezant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bezant should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bezant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

