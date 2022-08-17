Binemon (BIN) Price Tops $0.0027

Binemon (BIN) traded down 5.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. One Binemon coin can currently be bought for $0.0027 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Binemon has a market capitalization of $2.09 million and $721,074.00 worth of Binemon was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Binemon has traded 1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004293 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001620 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002295 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00013425 BTC.

About Binemon

Binemon’s total supply is 934,870,751 coins and its circulating supply is 784,870,751 coins. Binemon’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Binemon

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binemon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Binemon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Binemon using one of the exchanges listed above.

