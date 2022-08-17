Binemon (BIN) Price Tops $0.0027

Binemon (BIN) traded down 5.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. One Binemon coin can currently be bought for $0.0027 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Binemon has a market capitalization of $2.09 million and $721,074.00 worth of Binemon was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Binemon has traded 1% lower against the dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004293 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001620 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002295 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00013425 BTC.
About Binemon
Binemon’s total supply is 934,870,751 coins and its circulating supply is 784,870,751 coins. Binemon’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Binemon
Receive News & Updates for Binemon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Binemon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.