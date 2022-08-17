Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.08, Fidelity Earnings reports. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.26) EPS.

Bio-Path Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BPTH opened at $4.10 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.58. The stock has a market cap of $29.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 1.48. Bio-Path has a fifty-two week low of $2.68 and a fifty-two week high of $8.62.

Institutional Trading of Bio-Path

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bio-Path stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Bio-Path at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Bio-Path Company Profile

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Bio-Path from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bio-Path in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical and preclinical stage oncology focused RNAi nano particle drug development company in the United States. The company develops products based on DNAbilize, a drug delivery and antisense technology that uses P-ethoxy, which is a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) backbone modification intended to protect the DNA from destruction.

