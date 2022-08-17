Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Sold by Indie Asset Partners LLC

Indie Asset Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,449 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 205 shares during the quarter. Indie Asset Partners LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Curi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Biogen by 476.2% in the 1st quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Biogen in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Pflug Koory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 88.2% in the first quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of Biogen in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 83.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:BIIB traded down $1.82 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $217.82. 1,604 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 928,881. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $210.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $209.03. Biogen Inc. has a 52 week low of $187.16 and a 52 week high of $351.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.40.

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The biotechnology company reported $5.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $1.16. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 19.36%. Biogen’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.68 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 16.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BIIB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Biogen from $264.00 to $259.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Biogen from $262.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Cowen decreased their target price on Biogen from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays reduced their price objective on Biogen from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $224.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.36.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

