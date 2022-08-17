BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) Shares Bought by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) by 56.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,127 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51,437 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 0.06% of BioNTech worth $24,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BNTX. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in BioNTech in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,018,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of BioNTech by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,744,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,376,000 after purchasing an additional 212,261 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in shares of BioNTech by 263.6% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 257,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,457,000 after purchasing an additional 186,891 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of BioNTech by 6,301.8% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 169,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,321,000 after purchasing an additional 166,367 shares during the period. Finally, Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BNTX stock opened at $160.37 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $154.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a current ratio of 5.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.10 and a beta of -0.08. BioNTech SE has a fifty-two week low of $117.08 and a fifty-two week high of $388.00.

BioNTech ( NASDAQ:BNTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $6.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.08 by ($0.63). BioNTech had a return on equity of 88.76% and a net margin of 55.43%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $12.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that BioNTech SE will post 33.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BNTX shares. UBS Group set a $168.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of BioNTech from $195.00 to $194.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Cowen began coverage on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $312.00 target price on BioNTech in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $235.62.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, a preclinical stage product for non-small cell lung cancer.

