BioPharma Credit PLC (LON:BPCR) Announces Dividend of $0.02

BioPharma Credit PLC (LON:BPCR – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, August 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share on Friday, September 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
BioPharma Credit Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of BioPharma Credit stock opened at GBX 0.97 ($0.01) on Wednesday. BioPharma Credit has a 12-month low of GBX 0.92 ($0.01) and a 12-month high of GBX 1.05 ($0.01). The stock has a market capitalization of £13.26 million and a P/E ratio of 16.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 0.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 0.98.
About BioPharma Credit
