BioSig Technologies (NASDAQ:BSGM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

BioSig Technologies (NASDAQ:BSGM – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports. BioSig Technologies had a negative net margin of 9,535.04% and a negative return on equity of 232.98%.

BioSig Technologies Trading Up 20.7 %

Shares of BioSig Technologies stock opened at $0.99 on Wednesday. BioSig Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.50 and a twelve month high of $4.10. The stock has a market cap of $39.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.02.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BioSig Technologies stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of BioSig Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BSGM – Get Rating) by 34.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 324,189 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,600 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.82% of BioSig Technologies worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 12.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BioSig Technologies

BioSig Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as medical device company. The company's proprietary product includes precise uninterrupted real-time evaluation of electrograms electrophysiology (PURE EP) system, a signal processing platform that combines hardware and software to address known challenges associated to signal acquisition that enables electrophysiologists to see signals and analyze in real-time.

