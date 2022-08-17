BioVie Inc. (NASDAQ:BIVI) Short Interest Update

BioVie Inc. (NASDAQ:BIVI – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 69,500 shares, a decrease of 11.2% from the July 15th total of 78,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BioVie

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BioVie stock. Long Focus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioVie Inc. (NASDAQ:BIVI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000. Long Focus Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of BioVie as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of BioVie in a report on Friday, July 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company.

BioVie Stock Up 5.0 %

About BioVie

Shares of NASDAQ:BIVI opened at $2.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 5.74 and a quick ratio of 5.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.90. BioVie has a 12-month low of $1.33 and a 12-month high of $8.33.

BioVie Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs therapies in the United States. Its products in pipeline include BIV201, which completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of ascites due to chronic liver cirrhosis; and NE3107, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with mild to moderate Alzheimer's disease and Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

