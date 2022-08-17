Bird Global (NYSE:BRDS) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.22 EPS

Bird Global (NYSE:BRDS – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.22), Fidelity Earnings reports. Bird Global updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Bird Global Stock Down 23.3 %

NYSE BRDS opened at $0.50 on Wednesday. Bird Global has a 1-year low of $0.40 and a 1-year high of $9.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.66.

In other Bird Global news, CFO Yibo Ling sold 496,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.78, for a total value of $387,038.34. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,769,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,159,988.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Bird Global news, CFO Yibo Ling sold 496,203 shares of Bird Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.78, for a total value of $387,038.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,769,216 shares in the company, valued at $2,159,988.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Shane Torchiana sold 238,471 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.78, for a total transaction of $186,007.38. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,365,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,624,873.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 825,713 shares of company stock valued at $625,463.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Bird Global by 332.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 64,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 49,466 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Bird Global by 155.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,658,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 2,227,768 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Bird Global by 532.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 78,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 66,000 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bird Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Bird Global by 448.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,359,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 1,111,465 shares during the last quarter. 53.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, DA Davidson dropped their target price on Bird Global to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.

About Bird Global

Bird Global, Inc, a micro mobility company, engages in delivering electric transportation solutions for short distances. The company’s transportation solutions include e-scooters and e-bikes. It offers a fleet of shared electric vehicles to riders through bird.co, as well as sells products through retailers and distributors.

