BitShares One Day Volume Reaches $1.29 Million (BTS)

BitShares (BTS) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 16th. BitShares has a total market capitalization of $38.89 million and approximately $1.29 million worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitShares coin can now be purchased for $0.0130 or 0.00000054 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, BitShares has traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Cardano (ADA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002405 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.61 or 0.00114873 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.46 or 0.00035221 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00022409 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000632 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001493 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0779 or 0.00000324 BTC.
- Elrond (EGLD) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $61.48 or 0.00255842 BTC.
- Helium (HNT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.17 or 0.00033991 BTC.
- TerraUSD (UST) traded 26% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000217 BTC.
BitShares Coin Profile
BitShares (BTS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,994,550,000 coins. The official website for BitShares is bitshares.org. BitShares’ official message board is bitsharestalk.org. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @_bitshares and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BitShares is /r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling BitShares
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitShares should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for BitShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitShares and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.