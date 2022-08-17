BitTorrent (BTTOLD) Price Down 4.1% This Week

BitTorrent (BTTOLD) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 16th. One BitTorrent coin can currently be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. BitTorrent has a total market cap of $977.81 million and approximately $62,100.00 worth of BitTorrent was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BitTorrent has traded 4.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00008041 BTC.

BitTorrent (New) (BTT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 22.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00006486 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00008362 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00005230 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00004020 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00015062 BTC.

About BitTorrent

BTTOLD is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the TRC10 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent’s total supply is 990,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for BitTorrent is https://reddit.com/r/Bittorrent and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BitTorrent is www.bittorrent.com. BitTorrent’s official message board is blog.bittorrent.com. BitTorrent’s official Twitter account is @BitTorrent and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BitTorrent

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent Protocol is a decentralized protocol with over 1 billion users. BitTorrent Inc. invented and maintains the BitTorrent protocol. While there are many implementations of the BitTorrent software, BitTorrent and µTorrent (often called “utorrent”) remain two of the most popular. In 2018, BitTorrent Protocol reached a strategic partnership with TRON Blockchain Protocol. On July 24, 2018 TRON has successfully acquired BitTorrent and all BitTorrent products. BitTorrent (BTT) the token is a TRC-10 utility token based on the TRON blockchain to foster faster speed on the world’s largest decentralized application. “

