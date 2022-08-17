BitTube Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $31.00 (TUBE)

BitTube (TUBE) traded 34.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 17th. BitTube has a total market cap of $166,226.62 and approximately $31.00 worth of BitTube was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, BitTube has traded up 2.1% against the US dollar. One BitTube coin can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $160.62 or 0.00679285 BTC.

Coalculus (COAL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001677 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000718 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000082 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 42.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000173 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTube Profile

BitTube (TUBE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. BitTube’s total supply is 351,502,507 coins. The Reddit community for BitTube is /r/ipbcoin. BitTube’s official Twitter account is @BitTubeApp and its Facebook page is accessible here. BitTube’s official website is coin.bit.tube .

Buying and Selling BitTube

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTube is a decentralized media platform that allows users to monetize their content and freedom of speech. TUBE is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNote algorithm. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTube directly using US dollars.

