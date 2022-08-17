Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) Short Interest Update

Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,800,000 shares, a decrease of 7.2% from the July 15th total of 1,940,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 387,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.7 days. Approximately 4.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Blackbaud stock opened at $57.80 on Wednesday. Blackbaud has a twelve month low of $48.52 and a twelve month high of $86.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.43.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. Blackbaud had a negative net margin of 1.47% and a positive return on equity of 8.04%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Blackbaud will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director George H. Ellis sold 1,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.18, for a total value of $84,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $643,598.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew M. Leitch sold 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.93, for a total value of $314,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,132 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,644,486.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,088 shares of company stock valued at $939,526 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.70% of the company's stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Blackbaud by 112.0% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 458 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Blackbaud in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in Blackbaud by 51.0% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 811 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Blackbaud by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,536 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. 95.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to higher education institutions, K-12 schools, healthcare organizations, faith communities, arts and cultural organizations, foundations, companies, and individual change agents in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT and Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, JustGiving, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising and Blackbaud Volunteer Network Fundraising; marketing and engagement solutions, including Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Online Express, and Blackbaud School Website System; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid Management.

