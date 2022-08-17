BlackHat (BLKC) Tops 1-Day Volume of $93,251.00

BlackHat (BLKC) traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 17th. During the last week, BlackHat has traded 11.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BlackHat coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0845 or 0.00000357 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BlackHat has a total market capitalization of $642,470.66 and approximately $93,251.00 worth of BlackHat was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BlackHat Profile

BlackHat’s total supply is 8,470,571 coins and its circulating supply is 7,604,715 coins. BlackHat’s official Twitter account is @blkcoin.

Buying and Selling BlackHat

According to CryptoCompare, “BlackHat Coin Project, launched April, 2021, is a community-driven self-funded decentralized blockchain focused on privacy which is implemented on zk-SNARK Sapling protocol by Electric Coin Company. The monetary policy of BlackHat Coin is designed to enable a sustainable infrastructure service capable of supporting scalable, decentralized, and resilient node infrastructure, allowing for instant, private transactions globally. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlackHat directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlackHat should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BlackHat using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

