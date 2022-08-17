BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA) Short Interest Down 17.0% in July

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 51,900 shares, a drop of 17.0% from the July 15th total of 62,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust Price Performance

NYSE:BTA traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $12.02. 17,920 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,479. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.46. BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust has a 12 month low of $10.06 and a 12 month high of $15.44.

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.054 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.39%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust

About BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BTA. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust in the first quarter worth about $63,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust in the second quarter worth about $143,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $150,000. Finally, Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust by 48.6% in the second quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 6,185 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It uses financial derivatives to invest in municipal obligations. The fund primarily invests in long-term municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years at the time of investment.

